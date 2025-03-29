Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Position Increased by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Free Report) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,030 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,177 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 131.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT bought a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) alerts:

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock opened at $7.78 on Friday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $8.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a PE ratio of -778,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.05.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Increases Dividend

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 13.70%. On average, analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.1315 dividend. This is a boost from Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s payout ratio is currently -1,700,000.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

View Our Latest Report on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Profile

(Free Report)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.