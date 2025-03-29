Telsey Advisory Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) Stock Price

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Stock Down 8.3 %

NASDAQ:LVLU opened at $0.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.11. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $1.99.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.13. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 58.04%. The firm had revenue of $66.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LVLU Free Report ) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,193 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.41% of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc engages in providing an online website for clothing. It offers retailing of women’s clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

