Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 70.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,014 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Terex were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 65.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 27,896 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Terex by 331.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 24,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 18,999 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Terex by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 22,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 8,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Terex alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TEX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Terex from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays cut their target price on Terex from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Terex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Terex from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Terex from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andra Rush acquired 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.96 per share, for a total transaction of $48,972.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,308 shares in the company, valued at $861,463.68. This trade represents a 6.03 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Terex Stock Down 4.0 %

TEX opened at $38.47 on Friday. Terex Co. has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $68.08. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Terex had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 21.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.71%.

Terex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.