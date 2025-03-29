The Goldman Sachs Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Stock

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $4.00 to $4.48 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 51.35% from the company’s current price.

WOOF has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.85.

WOOF opened at $2.96 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.91. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $6.29. The company has a market cap of $927.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the third quarter valued at approximately $412,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 170.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,521,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,923,000 after acquiring an additional 959,960 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the third quarter worth $675,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 129.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 28,259 shares during the last quarter.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

