Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 110,481 Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) by 128.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 196,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,481 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.12% of Certara worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERT. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Certara by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Certara by 839.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Certara by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its position in Certara by 204.7% during the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 5,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Certara by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 147,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

CERT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Certara from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Certara in a report on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.83.

Shares of CERT opened at $9.91 on Friday. Certara, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $19.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.43 and a 200 day moving average of $11.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

