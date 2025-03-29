Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 30,821 Shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 152.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,065 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,821 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 2,295.9% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,034,103 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $387,718,000 after purchasing an additional 9,615,293 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $18,516,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 4,175.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 321,940 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $12,440,000 after buying an additional 314,410 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 25.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981,965 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $36,500,000 after buying an additional 197,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 1,065.6% during the fourth quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 140,006 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after buying an additional 127,994 shares during the last quarter. 27.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AIQ opened at $36.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -214.94 and a beta of 1.13. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $30.85 and a twelve month high of $42.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.64 and a 200 day moving average of $38.63.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Profile

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.