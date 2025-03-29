Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,703 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000.

NYSEARCA:FCOM opened at $56.04 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 12-month low of $46.37 and a 12-month high of $64.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.47.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

