Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,118 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WEC. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 14,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gale E. Klappa sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $2,715,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 274,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,865,612.10. The trade was a 8.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total transaction of $119,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,635.67. This trade represents a 4.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WEC stock opened at $107.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.89. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.47 and a 52 week high of $110.19.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 17.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

WEC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America raised WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.88.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

