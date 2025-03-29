Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 9,195 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 330,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,195 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.08% of Genworth Financial worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Genworth Financial by 148.9% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 279.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 10,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 7,729 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Genworth Financial by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

Genworth Financial Price Performance

Shares of GNW opened at $7.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.99 and its 200 day moving average is $7.04. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.67 and a 12-month high of $7.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.02.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.14). Genworth Financial had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS.

(Free Report)

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.