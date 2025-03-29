TMC the metals’ (TMC) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of TMC the metals in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.75 price objective on the stock.

Shares of TMC opened at $1.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $557.73 million, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.52. TMC the metals has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $2.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.26.

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of ($20.18) million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that TMC the metals will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Erika Ilves sold 217,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $240,979.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 998,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,968.70. This represents a 17.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 30.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMC. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its position in shares of TMC the metals by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 18,726,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,974,000 after acquiring an additional 10,025,000 shares in the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in TMC the metals by 168.0% in the 4th quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 2,135,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,423 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in TMC the metals by 7,330.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,345,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,424 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC grew its holdings in TMC the metals by 965.6% during the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 932,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 844,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of TMC the metals by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 542,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 57,606 shares during the last quarter. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products. The company holds exploration and commercial rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean.

