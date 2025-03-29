TotalEnergies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TTE)

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 5,225 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 155% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,048 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in TotalEnergies by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 133,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,636,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,830,000 after buying an additional 28,857 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 167,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,814,000 after buying an additional 39,400 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TTE. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $64.10 target price (down from $70.40) on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup upgraded TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded TotalEnergies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.42.

TTE stock opened at $64.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.13. TotalEnergies has a 12-month low of $53.29 and a 12-month high of $74.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 7.34%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

