Tyra Biosciences’ (TYRA) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRAFree Report) in a report issued on Friday,RTT News reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

Tyra Biosciences Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:TYRA opened at $9.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $494.39 million, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.09. Tyra Biosciences has a 12 month low of $9.49 and a 12 month high of $29.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.36.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRAGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.05. Equities analysts forecast that Tyra Biosciences will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tyra Biosciences

In other news, Director Nina S. Kjellson sold 3,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $65,325.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,707,420 shares in the company, valued at $60,653,391.20. This trade represents a 0.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 21,998 shares of company stock worth $344,818 in the last three months. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyra Biosciences

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TYRA. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,994,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in Tyra Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $593,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 200.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 25,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Tyra Biosciences by 1.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 368,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

About Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

