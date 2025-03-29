UBS Group Cuts Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Price Target to $3.25

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at UBS Group from $5.50 to $3.25 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WOOF. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $2.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $927.81 million, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.92. Petco Health and Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $6.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the third quarter valued at approximately $865,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the third quarter worth approximately $2,747,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 328.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,761,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,728 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 170.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,521,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after purchasing an additional 959,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 3rd quarter valued at $728,000.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

