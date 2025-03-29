Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 205.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 142.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWG opened at $188.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $912.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $177.04 and a one year high of $231.13.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

