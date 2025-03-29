Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Upgraded at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Wolfe Research currently has $50.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

VRNS has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Varonis Systems from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Varonis Systems from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Varonis Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.82.

VRNS stock opened at $41.64 on Friday. Varonis Systems has a 52 week low of $39.11 and a 52 week high of $60.58. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.42 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.35.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.24). Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.35% and a negative net margin of 17.38%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Varonis Systems declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,246,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,124,000 after purchasing an additional 193,210 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,615,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,801,000 after buying an additional 29,050 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,501,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,145,000 after buying an additional 113,573 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,290,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,750,000 after buying an additional 52,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,287,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,636,000 after acquiring an additional 29,852 shares during the period. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

