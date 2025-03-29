Vianet Group (LON:VNET) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Vianet Group plc (LON:VNET – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 102.50 ($1.33) and traded as low as GBX 58.10 ($0.75). Vianet Group shares last traded at GBX 58.10 ($0.75), with a volume of 21,812 shares changing hands.

Vianet Group Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 79.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 102.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.30. The stock has a market cap of £16.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Vianet Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Vianet Group

In related news, insider James Dickson purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 88 ($1.14) per share, with a total value of £22,000 ($28,475.28). Corporate insiders own 39.91% of the company’s stock.

About Vianet Group

Vianet Group plc provides data services, actionable management information, and business insights in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through two segments: Smart Zones and Smart Machines. The company offers SmartContact, a contactless payment solution; SmartVend, a vending management system; iDraught, a draught beer quality and waste management system; SmartInsight, which provides actionable data and insights through interactive reporting; SmartAcademy which offers a range of e-learning videos and face to face training courses to support the business; and SmartMetrics, a telemetry solution that offers data capture and machine management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.