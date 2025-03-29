Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 30.84 ($0.40) and traded as high as GBX 31.10 ($0.40). Watkin Jones shares last traded at GBX 30.95 ($0.40), with a volume of 362,468 shares trading hands.

Watkin Jones Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of £80.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 30.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 26.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.00.

Watkin Jones (LON:WJG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported GBX 3.52 ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Watkin Jones had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Watkin Jones Plc will post 2.9042225 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Watkin Jones Company Profile

In other news, insider Simon Jones bought 18,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 27 ($0.35) per share, for a total transaction of £5,100.84 ($6,602.17). 11.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Affordable Homes, and Accommodation Management. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and residential housing property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent/private rental sector property.

