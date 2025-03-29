Wedbush Lowers Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Price Target to $4.00

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Wedbush from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 35.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.85.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WOOF

Petco Health and Wellness Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Petco Health and Wellness

NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $2.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $927.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day moving average of $3.91. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOOF. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 15,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 990,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter.

About Petco Health and Wellness

(Get Free Report)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.