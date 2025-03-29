Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Stock Holdings Lifted by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Free Report) by 364.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,115 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. 33.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.89. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $10.33.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Dividend Announcement

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.92%.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

