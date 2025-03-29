WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Short Interest Up 87.5% in March

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a growth of 87.5% from the February 28th total of 1,040,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 733,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WEX

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in WEX in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of WEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of WEX by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in WEX by 552.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEX Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of WEX stock opened at $154.69 on Friday. WEX has a twelve month low of $146.03 and a twelve month high of $244.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.27 and a 200 day moving average of $179.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.16. WEX had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 32.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WEX will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

WEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $186.00 target price on WEX in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on WEX from $200.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup downgraded WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $260.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.80.

About WEX

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

