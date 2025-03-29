World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,505 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in World Acceptance were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WRLD. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of World Acceptance by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 822 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in World Acceptance by 195.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 10.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 53.3% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,997 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClearAlpha Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the third quarter valued at $265,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other World Acceptance news, SVP Alice Lindsay Caulder sold 600 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total value of $83,886.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,524 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,740.44. This trade represents a 6.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total value of $300,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,030.26. The trade was a 21.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,188 shares of company stock worth $619,409 in the last 90 days. 43.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WRLD opened at $127.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 22.46 and a current ratio of 22.46. The firm has a market cap of $729.93 million, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.48. World Acceptance Co. has a 1 year low of $101.85 and a 1 year high of $161.63.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $1.22. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 14.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that World Acceptance Co. will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company provides short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It offers income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

