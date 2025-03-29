Xponance Inc. Acquires 116 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $132.49 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $68.36 and a 52-week high of $148.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.45. The company has a market capitalization of $314.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.19 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 12.89%. Equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $117.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.14.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BABA

About Alibaba Group

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.