Xponance Inc. Acquires 1,160 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,416.7% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,996 shares in the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Price Performance

NYSE:BXMT opened at $19.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.97 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.93. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.53 and a 1 year high of $21.24.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

Blackstone Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:BXMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $1.26. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a positive return on equity of 8.62%. As a group, analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -160.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BXMT. UBS Group raised their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wolfe Research raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $47,920.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,172 shares in the company, valued at $5,095,760.40. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 5,652 shares of company stock valued at $116,971 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

