Xponance Inc. Acquires 313 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,189 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,845,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 8,542.8% during the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 237,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,318,000 after buying an additional 234,928 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 698,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,835,000 after buying an additional 101,956 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Cogent Communications by 136.5% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 145,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,025,000 after buying an additional 83,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $6,332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cogent Communications

In other Cogent Communications news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total value of $174,168.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,975,370. The trade was a 5.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $66,308.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,702.72. The trade was a 4.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,681 shares of company stock worth $840,878. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $61.57 on Friday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.80 and a 1 year high of $86.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 78.94 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $252.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.49 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 36.31%. Analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -93.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cogent Communications to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cogent Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.25.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

