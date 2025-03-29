Xponance Inc. Acquires New Shares in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 7.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,658,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,668,000 after buying an additional 411,434 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Intapp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,850,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,337,000 after purchasing an additional 34,409 shares during the period. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Intapp by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,930,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,316,000 after purchasing an additional 256,327 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intapp by 9.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,051,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,291,000 after buying an additional 95,035 shares during the period. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in Intapp during the third quarter worth about $47,837,000. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intapp

In related news, insider Michele Murgel sold 1,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $117,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,947,720. This represents a 1.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.38, for a total value of $193,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 39,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,468.56. This trade represents a 7.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 184,827 shares of company stock valued at $11,825,658. Company insiders own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

Intapp Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTA opened at $59.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -206.58 and a beta of 0.76. Intapp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.36 and a fifty-two week high of $77.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.23.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.25). Intapp had a negative net margin of 4.78% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Intapp in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Intapp from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Intapp from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (down previously from $87.00) on shares of Intapp in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Intapp in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.45.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Featured Articles

