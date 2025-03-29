Xponance Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,850 Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 307.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,437,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,321 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the third quarter worth about $52,364,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 433,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,268,000 after buying an additional 236,917 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,999,000. Finally, Generate Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,195,000. 31.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $86.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.33. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $65.94 and a 12-month high of $88.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.91.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

