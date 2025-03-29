Xponance Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,168 Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $287,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $341,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.46.

In related news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 1,678 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $99,723.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,013,483.98. This trade represents a 1.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher Paul German sold 635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $36,334.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,445.40. This trade represents a 23.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,131 shares of company stock worth $5,781,098 over the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RYTM stock opened at $54.80 on Friday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.17 and a 52 week high of $68.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 2.30.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.03). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 367.36% and a negative net margin of 230.07%. The company had revenue of $41.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.48 million. Analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

