Xponance Inc. Boosts Holdings in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Mirion Technologies were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MIR. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 376,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Mirion Technologies by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 61,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 680.5% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Mirion Technologies by 3,248.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Mirion Technologies alerts:

Mirion Technologies Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Mirion Technologies stock opened at $14.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.96 and a beta of 0.74. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.11 and a 52-week high of $18.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mirion Technologies ( NYSE:MIR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Mirion Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.78% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MIR. Baird R W raised shares of Mirion Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Mirion Technologies from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Mirion Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Mirion Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mirion Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

Get Our Latest Report on MIR

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mirion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.