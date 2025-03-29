Xponance Inc. Boosts Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AZN. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 143,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,433,000 after purchasing an additional 7,341 shares during the period. Finally, Asio Capital LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 53,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of AZN opened at $73.79 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $62.75 and a one year high of $87.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $228.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.41.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.05). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 32.23%. Sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.49. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 91.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Further Reading

