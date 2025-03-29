Xponance Inc. Boosts Stock Position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PJT Partners during the third quarter valued at about $689,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in PJT Partners by 4.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 252,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,614,000 after acquiring an additional 11,707 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of PJT Partners by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 15,135 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 417,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,639,000 after purchasing an additional 41,007 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

PJT Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PJT opened at $135.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.16 and a 200-day moving average of $152.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 0.68. PJT Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.95 and a fifty-two week high of $190.28.

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.71. PJT Partners had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $477.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PJT has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities lowered PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group raised PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $152.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PJT

PJT Partners Profile

(Free Report)

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.