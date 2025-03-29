Xponance Inc. Buys 185 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,922 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,674,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 274,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,544,000 after buying an additional 81,964 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in M/I Homes during the 4th quarter worth $10,672,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 129.5% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 124,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,342,000 after buying an additional 70,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 45.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 126,577 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,690,000 after acquiring an additional 39,711 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M/I Homes Stock Down 2.6 %

MHO stock opened at $113.70 on Friday. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.92 and a 52 week high of $176.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 7.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.96 by ($0.25). M/I Homes had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 20.20%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MHO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target (down from $210.00) on shares of M/I Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

