Xponance Inc. Buys 217 Shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,460,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,550,000 after acquiring an additional 7,294 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MGE Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 863,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in MGE Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 432,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,673,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MGE Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,988,000 after buying an additional 7,554 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the third quarter valued at about $11,765,000. Institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of MGEE opened at $92.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.85 and a 200-day moving average of $93.57. MGE Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $72.27 and a one year high of $109.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 0.72.

MGE Energy Announces Dividend

MGE Energy ( NASDAQ:MGEE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.23). MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $171.42 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 54.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded MGE Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MGE Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGE Energy

In related news, Director James G. Berbee purchased 446 shares of MGE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $90.83 per share, for a total transaction of $40,510.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,451.56. This trade represents a 4.02 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

