Xponance Inc. Buys 371 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 25.5% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TNET shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Thursday, March 13th. TD Cowen downgraded TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $104.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Jeffery Jon Hayward sold 7,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $697,212.88. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 21,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,949,849.33. This trade represents a 26.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $41,616.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,565,695.76. This trade represents a 1.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,748 shares of company stock worth $833,436 over the last 90 days. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TriNet Group Price Performance

Shares of TNET opened at $79.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.44 and its 200 day moving average is $88.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.16. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.43 and a 12-month high of $134.67.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. TriNet Group had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 200.82%. The firm had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.72 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriNet Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This is an increase from TriNet Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.16%.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

See Also

