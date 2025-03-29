Xponance Inc. Buys 3,845 Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 771.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hecla Mining

In other Hecla Mining news, CFO Russell Douglas Lawlar sold 16,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $84,604.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,551.94. This represents a 5.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael L. Clary sold 32,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $167,764.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 246,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,276,559.20. The trade was a 11.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,915 shares of company stock valued at $300,000 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. TD Securities downgraded Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Friday, February 14th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Hecla Mining from $6.60 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hecla Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HL

Hecla Mining Stock Performance

HL opened at $5.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $7.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.61 and a 200-day moving average of $5.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.32 and a beta of 1.94.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $249.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.21 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hecla Mining Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.0038 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

Hecla Mining Profile

(Free Report)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.