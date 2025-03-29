Xponance Inc. Buys New Holdings in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GTES. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 20,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Gates Industrial by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 70,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 9,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Gates Industrial

In other Gates Industrial news, Director Fredrik J. Eliasson bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.56 per share, with a total value of $1,173,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 188,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,121.12. This trade represents a 46.71 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Gates Industrial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Gates Industrial Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of Gates Industrial stock opened at $18.48 on Friday. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a twelve month low of $15.14 and a twelve month high of $23.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.33.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.72%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

