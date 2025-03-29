Xponance Inc. Buys New Holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,560 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters during the third quarter valued at $361,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the third quarter valued at about $707,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 13.0% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 34,433 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 51.4% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 173,730 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,656,000 after buying an additional 58,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 100.7% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 28,683 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 14,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Urban Outfitters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of URBN stock opened at $51.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.55. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $33.86 and a one year high of $61.16.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 6.11%. On average, research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total value of $485,052.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,898. The trade was a 34.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 11,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $639,261.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,976 shares of company stock valued at $5,573,263. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

