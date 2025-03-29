Xponance Inc. Buys New Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AER. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in AerCap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AerCap in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in AerCap by 1,148.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AerCap stock opened at $102.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. AerCap Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $81.93 and a fifty-two week high of $107.36. The company has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.83.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.75. AerCap had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 32.38%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This is a boost from AerCap’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.99%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AER. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $113.00) on shares of AerCap in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group lowered shares of AerCap to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of AerCap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.43.

AerCap Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

