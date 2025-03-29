Xponance Inc. Buys Shares of 10,873 Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY)

Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Remitly Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,228,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Remitly Global in the third quarter worth about $693,000. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Remitly Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Remitly Global by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 606,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,689,000 after purchasing an additional 49,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Remitly Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $628,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Remitly Global from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Remitly Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Remitly Global from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Remitly Global from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Remitly Global in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

In other news, CEO Matthew B. Oppenheimer sold 14,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $367,637.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,358,679 shares in the company, valued at $109,882,297.59. The trade was a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ankur Sinha sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $95,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 397,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,562,273.05. This trade represents a 1.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,749 shares of company stock worth $1,081,736 in the last three months. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:RELY opened at $20.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.07 and a 200-day moving average of $20.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.16 and a beta of 0.07. Remitly Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $27.32.

Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $351.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.67 million. Remitly Global had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 6.10%. On average, research analysts forecast that Remitly Global, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Remitly Global, Inc provides digital financial services for immigrants and their families. It primarily offers cross-border remittance services in approximately 170 countries. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

