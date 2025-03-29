Xponance Inc. Buys Shares of 1,699 Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,699 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 86,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,157,000 after buying an additional 13,785 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 5.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 918,823 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,124,000 after acquiring an additional 43,760 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 6.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 528,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,614,000 after purchasing an additional 30,655 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Agilysys by 381.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in Agilysys during the 4th quarter worth about $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Agilysys

In other news, Director Kaufman 2012 Descendants Trust sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $977,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 315,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,132,175.84. This represents a 2.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Mutch sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $56,497.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,328.32. This represents a 2.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,250 shares of company stock worth $8,708,238. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Price Performance

Shares of AGYS opened at $73.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Agilysys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.37 and a 1-year high of $142.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 91.39 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.11.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $69.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.15 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AGYS shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Agilysys from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $145.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a $100.00 target price on Agilysys in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Agilysys from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilysys currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.50.

Agilysys Profile

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

