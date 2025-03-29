Xponance Inc. Has $214,000 Stock Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Atkore were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in Atkore by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 3,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Atkore by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atkore

In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,400. This trade represents a 1.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of ATKR opened at $60.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.03. Atkore Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.91 and a 52-week high of $194.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.23 and its 200-day moving average is $80.91.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $661.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.77 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Atkore Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atkore Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Atkore’s payout ratio is 12.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Atkore in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Atkore from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Roth Capital raised Atkore to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $102.00 target price (up from $93.00) on shares of Atkore in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.17.

Atkore Profile

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

