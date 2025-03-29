Xponance Inc. Has $225,000 Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,260,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $39,992,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 245.7% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,227,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004,757 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,363,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth $5,277,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on PTON shares. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew S. Rendich sold 121,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total transaction of $1,162,763.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 404,188 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,953.52. This represents a 23.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Saqib Baig sold 22,662 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $220,954.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 130,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,267,802.25. This represents a 14.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 691,597 shares of company stock worth $5,671,783. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $6.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.95. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.56.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.