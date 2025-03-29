Xponance Inc. Has $252,000 Position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,058 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 567,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,007,000 after buying an additional 34,844 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Fulton Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,377,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,837,000 after acquiring an additional 19,329 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Fulton Financial by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 557,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,104,000 after acquiring an additional 315,435 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in Fulton Financial by 151.2% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 22,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 13,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 1,255.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 18,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FULT shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Fulton Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Hovde Group increased their price objective on Fulton Financial from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Stephens raised Fulton Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.64.

Fulton Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FULT opened at $17.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.42. Fulton Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.87 and a 12 month high of $22.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.76.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 15.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Angela M. Snyder sold 13,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $275,632.18. Following the transaction, the president now owns 63,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,580.58. This represents a 17.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

