Xponance Inc. Has $253,000 Stock Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LNC. State Street Corp grew its position in Lincoln National by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,227,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,244,000 after acquiring an additional 79,955 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 4.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,373,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,322,000 after purchasing an additional 152,622 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 7.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,309,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,281,000 after buying an additional 223,129 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,355,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,206,000 after buying an additional 207,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,189,000. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lincoln National from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lincoln National from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.40.

Lincoln National Price Performance

Lincoln National stock opened at $35.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.94, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.76. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.94.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. Lincoln National had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 18.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 9.79%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

