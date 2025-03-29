Xponance Inc. Has $261,000 Stock Position in Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Tanger were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Tanger by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 557,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,016,000 after buying an additional 138,456 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger in the fourth quarter worth $340,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Tanger by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 164,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,601,000 after acquiring an additional 38,600 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Tanger by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Tanger by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 215,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tanger news, COO Gallardo Leslie Swanson sold 12,500 shares of Tanger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total value of $404,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 113,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,664,056.04. The trade was a 9.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SKT has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tanger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Tanger in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Tanger in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tanger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

Tanger Trading Up 0.0 %

SKT stock opened at $32.88 on Friday. Tanger Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.94 and a 1-year high of $37.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.64 and its 200-day moving average is $34.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.88.

Tanger (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $132.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.10 million. Tanger had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 18.65%. Equities analysts anticipate that Tanger Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tanger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.44%.

Tanger Profile

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger’s portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

