Xponance Inc. Invests $256,000 in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $722,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ambarella by 1.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 320,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 6,014.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Ambarella by 185.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 11,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 23.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 41,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Ambarella news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $73,480.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,444,174.64. The trade was a 0.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 1,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total transaction of $97,390.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,793. This trade represents a 7.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,575 shares of company stock worth $987,007 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMBA shares. Bank of America raised shares of Ambarella from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Ambarella from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Ambarella from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

Ambarella Trading Down 3.9 %

Ambarella stock opened at $50.61 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.69 and a 52 week high of $85.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.29.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Further Reading

