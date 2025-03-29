Xponance Inc. Invests $262,000 in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter worth $35,990,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 26,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 8,771 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter worth about $319,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1,907.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 96,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,729,000 after purchasing an additional 91,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Performance

Shares of ATGE stock opened at $101.99 on Friday. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.18 and a 12-month high of $112.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.69.

Insider Activity at Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 12.34%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Donna J. Hrinak sold 4,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $496,887.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,032 shares in the company, valued at $829,384.32. This represents a 37.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Betz sold 3,500 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total value of $379,995.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,770.17. This trade represents a 17.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,997 shares of company stock worth $1,386,048 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATGE has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

