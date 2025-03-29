Xponance Inc. Lowers Position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Xponance Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) by 51.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,607 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,340 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in First BanCorp. by 394.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FBP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on First BanCorp. from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on First BanCorp. from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

First BanCorp. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FBP opened at $19.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.59 and its 200 day moving average is $19.89. First BanCorp. has a 52 week low of $16.25 and a 52 week high of $22.40.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 24.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

First BanCorp. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. This is an increase from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is presently 39.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Carlos Power sold 45,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total transaction of $951,203.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,874,498.11. This represents a 19.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

