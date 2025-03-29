Xponance Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Xponance Inc. reduced its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,877 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,854 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HBI. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 122.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the period. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Hanesbrands by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Hanesbrands by 459.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. 80.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.10.

HBI opened at $5.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.42. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $9.10.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $888.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.30 million. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 8.06% and a positive return on equity of 108.01%. Research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hanesbrands news, Director Robert F. Moran purchased 74,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $449,848.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 216,373 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,401.73. This represents a 52.89 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

