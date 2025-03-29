Xponance Inc. Makes New $247,000 Investment in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 143.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, Director Belgacem Chariag acquired 37,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,600.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 54,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,730.48. This represents a 216.56 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Lindsay bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.55 per share, with a total value of $551,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 691,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,042,945.70. This trade represents a 2.98 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $25.27 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.80 and a 12-month high of $44.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.42.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 11.31%. On average, research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 32.89%.

HP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus upgraded Helmerich & Payne to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup raised Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.11.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

