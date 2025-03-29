Xponance Inc. Makes New Investment in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 7,161 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,463,863 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,035,000 after purchasing an additional 103,114 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 19.3% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,078 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 7.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 54,845 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,152,579 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the third quarter valued at $1,574,000. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:TDS opened at $38.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.75. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.04 and a 1 year high of $41.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telephone and Data Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is -18.60%.

Telephone and Data Systems Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

